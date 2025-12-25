TMC reshuffles party wings in Bharatpur, Ranaghat

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday carried out a reshuffle within its several wings in two blocks of Murshidabad’s Bharatpur and also in Nadia’s Ranaghat block II.

The ruling party published a list of names of its new block presidents for Mother, Youth, Women & INTTUC in the blocks of Bharatpur I and Bharatpur II and also in Ranaghat II.

The party stated that the changes were earlier pending in Murshidabad (Behrampore) organisation district and a new change in block president for Mother wing in Ranaghat II in Ranaghat organization district.

In a post on X, TMC wrote: “AITC under the inspiration and guidance of Hon’ble Chairperson Smt. @MamataOfficial is pleased to announce the list of new Trinamool Congress Block Presidents for Mother, Youth, Mahila & INTTUC Frontals in the blocks of Bharatpur I and Bharatpur II, which were earlier pending in Murshidabad (Behrampore) Org District and a new change in Block President for Mother in Ranaghat II B Block in Nadia (Ranaghat) Org District.

We congratulate the new appointees and wish them the very best for their endeavours. We would like to thank the outgoing members for their respective contributions.”