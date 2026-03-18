TMC reshuffles key Kolkata seats; 4 new faces brought in

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress has prioritised changes across several key Kolkata Constituencies in its 2026 Assembly candidate list, bringing in new faces in Entally, Beleghata, Jorasanko and Maniktala.



In Entally, Sandipan Saha replaces his father, Swarna Kamal Saha, while in Beleghata, Kunal Ghosh has been fielded in place of Paresh Paul. Jorasanko will see Vijay Upadhayay replacing Vivek Gupta. In Maniktala, Shreya Pandey has been nominated in the place of her mother, Supti Pandey. Her mother had won the 2024 bypolls following the demise of her husband and minister Sadhan Pandey. These constituencies were all won by the TMC in 2021, underlining that the changes are strategic rather than corrective.

The Behala belt under the Kolkata (south) Lok Sabha constituency has also witnessed a complete reshuffle. In Behala East, Subhasish Chakraborty replaces Ratna Chatterjee, who has been fielded from Behala West, replacing Partha Chatterjee. This, too, marks a significant change in the constituency’s political representation.

Ballygunge reflects another notable transition. The seat was won in 2021 by veteran leader Subrata Mukherjee. Following his demise, Babul Supriyo secured the seat for the TMC in the bypoll. In 2026, however, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay has been fielded from Ballygunge, indicating a fresh organisational recalibration.

Bhawanipore, however, remains a stronghold. Although contested by Sovandeb Chattopadhyay in the 2021 Assembly elections, the seat was won by Mamata Banerjee in a bypoll later that year. She has been renominated from the constituency, maintaining continuity.

Despite these changes, several constituencies such as Chowringhee, Rashbehari, Kashipur-Belgachhia and Kolkata Port have seen no alterations, reflecting organisational stability. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the TMC had swept most Kolkata seats, reinforcing its dominance in the city.

Importantly, women leaders continue to anchor the party’s presence. Mamata Banerjee in Bhawanipore and Shashi Panja in Shyampukur remain unchanged, highlighting the party’s reliance on established female leadership.