TMC reshuffle performance-driven: Abhishek

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on his party’s organisational reshuffle said that all decisions have been taken based on performance and a close assessment of their work.

He also stated that many of their party leaders have been brought from the district level to the state committee.

“This is the party’s decision. For now, it is district-wise, later it will take place at the block and town levels. We will take it forward after holding an extensive review and deliberation with everyone. The changes have been made with due permission of our leader (Mamata Banerjee). All decisions over positions have been taken based on performance and close assessment of their work,” Banerjee said. Trinamool on May 16 carried out a major reshuffle in the organisation.

“In some cases, leaders have been elected as MPs. Many have been brought from the district level to the state committee. We have also acknowledged the hard work of those who may not have achieved the desired results but gave their absolute best. Those who have worked sincerely for the party, not just during the elections, but also by taking the state government’s welfare projects to the people’s doorsteps, have been recognised and rewarded by the party,” Banerjee said.

On the formation of core committees in North Kolkata and Birbhum, Banerjee said: “Mamata Banerjee herself had said during the Netaji Indoor Stadium event that a core committee would be formed in Birbhum. She had stated that those who were already in the committee would remain, including Anubrata Mondal.”

“In North Kolkata, Sudip Bandyopadhyay has been made the chairman. Along with 7 MLAs, two additional members – Trade Union’s Swapan Samaddar and Jiban Saha – have also been added to the core committee. Everyone will work together as a team. It is not correct to look at it in terms of whose powers have been taken away and who has been rewarded,” Banerjee added further.