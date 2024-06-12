TMC requests EC to conduct bypolls in 10 seats in Bengal in single phase

Kolkata: With the Election Commission of India (ECI) notifying the dates for by- elections in four Assembly constituencies in Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) is learnt to have written to the poll body requesting it to also conduct bypolls in rest of the impending six seats at the same time.



The EC has decided to conduct bypolls in four seats in Bengal which are Ranaghat South in Nadia, Bagda in North 24-Parganas, Maniktala in Kolkata and Raiganj in North Dinajpur. The last date for filing of nominations in these four seats is June 21 and the last date for nomination withdrawal is June 26. TMC is learnt to have told the poll body that as it is the Lok Sabha polls were held in seven phases and if the by-elections too are held in phases it can complicate matters in terms of state administration.

The ruling party has requested that along with these four seats, bypolls be held in six other seats where the MLAs have resigned. These are Midnapore, Naihati, Sitai and Taldangra. Additionally, the Assembly seats Madarihat and Haroa also have fallen vacant after the MLAs won the Parliamentary elections this year. Some of the MLAs who contested Parliamentary polls had resigned while filing nomination while others resigned after they won the election.

On Monday, June Malia, Arup Chakraborty, Jagadish Chandra Basunia and Partha Bhowmick resigned from their MLA posts.

Earlier, TMC had also written to the EC to reconsider its decision to hold Lok Sabha polls in seven phases during the peak of summer. Later, it had accused the poll body of working at the behest of the BJP.