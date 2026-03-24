TMC repose trust on Madan Mitra as Kamarhati readies for fierce poll battle

Kolkata: The Kamarhati Assembly Constituency has begun witnessing full-fledged campaigning, with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the two Opposition parties announcing their candidates for the upcoming polls. However, the spotlight remains firmly on TMC, which is once again banking on its heavyweight leader—Madan Mitra—to retain the seat.

Kamarhati was a comfortable win for TMC in the 2021 Assembly polls, where Mitra secured 51.17 per cent of the vote share. Riding on that mandate, the party has reposed faith in his mass connect and welfare-driven image to counter anti-incumbency and Opposition challenges.

Known for his colourful persona and strong grassroots presence, Mitra has already set the tone for his campaign.

He began his outreach with prayers at the Dakshineswar Kali Temple, symbolically carrying Barna Parichay and Sahajpath. Framing the election as a battle for Bengali identity, he said: “We are fighting for the pride of Bengalis, which has been tarnished by the saffron brigade.”

While the Opposition has intensified its efforts, TMC leaders appear confident of maintaining their dominance. BJP candidate Arup Chowdhury has been actively campaigning since his nomination, claiming strong support from younger voters. “The new generation wants change,” he said, citing enthusiastic responses during rallies.

The CPI(M), meanwhile, has fielded former MLA Manas Mukherjee, who had defeated Mitra in the 2016 Assembly polls. Banking on his past experience, Mukherjee asserted that the electorate remains with him.

However, Mitra dismissed the challenge, remarking that his rival must first reach a level where he can be considered a serious opponent.