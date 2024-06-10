TMC replaces Arabul Islam in Bhangar-II Panchayat Samiti

Kolkata: Following the Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has removed its jailed leader and strongman Arabul Islam from the post of chairman of the Panchayat Samiti of Bhangar-II Block.



Arabul was jailed for the past four months and now the party, in a recent meeting, decided to remove him from the post. The meeting was attended by its Canning East MLA Saukat Mollah who was at one point an arch rival of Arabul. Reports said that the MLA told the media that due to the absence of the chairman for several days the samiti was not able to function properly.

Presently, in Arabul’s place, the vice-chairman of the samiti has been asked to discharge responsibilities for the chairman. Reports indicated that it is not sure whether Arabul will be reinstated once he is out of jail. He was arrested by the police in February on charges of extortion. Arabul is also not holding any other party posts presently.