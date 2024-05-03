TMC removes Kunal Ghosh’s name from list of ‘star campaigners’

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday omitted Kunal Ghosh’s name from the list of star campaigners for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. He was removed from the party’s state General Secretary post on Wednesday.



Ghosh was removed from the post of TMC West Bengal general secretary after he had shared a stage with BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate for North Kolkata Tapas Roy. Ghosh however said that he is a devoted soldier of the party. He remained within the TMC and he will continue to do so.

“I still consider myself to be a devoted soldier of the Trinamool Congress and wish to continue serving the party in whatever role I am assigned. I noted a signature on the release. It might be of a quizmaster that I know,” Ghosh said on Thursday.

Ghosh also claimed on Thursday that he had already resigned from these posts earlier and there was no need for the ruling party in the state to make the same official through a press release.