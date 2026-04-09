TMC releases star campaigners list for phase II polls

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has announced its list of star campaigners, approved by the Election Commission, for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, featuring a mix of senior political leaders and prominent faces from the entertainment world. The list comprises 40 leaders who will campaign across 142 constituencies going to polls in the second phase.

Starting with TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, along with party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and state president Subrata Bakshi, headline the list. Several heavyweight leaders, including Firhad Hakim, Kunal Ghosh, Kalyan Banerjee, Shashi Panja and Aroop Biswas, are also part of the campaign team.

The party has also included a number of celebrity figures who are actively associated with politics. Actors and public personalities such as Nusrat Jahan and Koel Mallick have drawn particular attention, alongside names like Dev, June Maliah, Sayani Ghosh and others. Many of these campaigners are either sitting MPs, MLAs, or candidates in the ongoing elections, reflecting a blend of political experience and mass appeal. Notably, Nusrat Jahan’s inclusion has sparked interest, as she has remained relatively inactive in party campaigns in recent times

Overall, TMC appears to be banking on a combination of seasoned leadership and celebrity influence to strengthen its outreach in the crucial second phase.