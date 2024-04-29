TMC refutes Nadda’s remark alleging state govt failed to ensure women safety

Kolkata: With the BJP president J P Nadda accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led state government of failing to ensure safety of women in Sandeshkhali, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has hit back claiming that all the accused have been arrested and



are in jail. During his rally in Murshidabad on Sunday, Nadda is learnt to have trained his guns at the TMC for several issues which include alleged rampant corruption and failure to ensure safety of women.

He alleged that TMC leaders have grabbed lands from the poor villagers in Sandeshkhali and have also committed atrocities against the women there.

In a video shared by TMC, its Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose questioned whether Nadda has the knowledge that all the accused in Sandeshkhali have been arrested and have been put in jail. She also claimed that according to National Crime Records Bureau data, the BJP-ruled states Haryana and Rajasthan have the highest number of crimes against women. Ghose asked what action was taken by the BJP against the accused of the Hathras incident, or against its leader Brijbhushan Sharan Singh who has “serious allegations” levelled against him by women wrestlers? “Why is BJP protecting him? Will he again get a ticket in this election? Why does the BJP take no action against their leaders who use vulgar language against women?” she questioned. In cases of alleged sexual atrocities committed against the women of Sandeshkhali, the Calcutta High Court had directed the CBI to probe and submit a report. The CBI was directed to create a dedicated portal or email ID in which the complaints can be lodged. The court will be monitoring the probe and pass the orders after CBI files the report.

The High Court took a suo motu cognisance of the Sandeshkhali case with regards to alleged crime against women and land grabbing incidents.

Meanwhile, the TMC also alleged that the BJP allowed Prajwal Revanna, a JD(S) MP to flee the country to Germany after “committing heinous crimes against women”. Trinamool said this was allowed since the JD(S) is its ally.