TMC refutes Modi’s claims, says BJP shelters molesters

Kolkata: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Bengal on Sunday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has sought to “fact-check” him on several points, including how BJP allegedly hatched a conspiracy in Sandeshkhali for electoral gains.



Trinamool leader Derek O’ Brien took to social media to give a point-by-point reply to PM Modi’s claim and wrote: “More trash from@narendramodi speeches CHALLENGE YOU TO TELL US. Has BJP govt given even Rs 1 for NREGA? Or Rs 1 for Awas after being rejected in 2021 Bengal elections? Not a word.

No defence on Sandeshkhali. No defence on pervert in Raj Bhavan.”

Refuting PM’s remark that everyone can see what is happening in Sandeshkhali, Derek wrote: “Two Sandeshkhali videos exposed BJP’s conspiracy to malign Bengal and humiliate women. Concocted by Bengal LOP Suvendu Adhikhari.

Bribed and forced women to sign a blank paper and file false rape complaints. BJP shelters molesters: Brij Bhushan Singh, Prajwal Revanna. Unnao, Kathua, Hathras.”

Further, rebutting the claim that Rail, road, airports and waterways have a comprehensive network being made in East India, the TMC leader rebutted: “848 railway projects are delayed for over 3 years. PM Gramin Sadak Yojana-lll has a completion rate of just 51%. Of the 774 routes under UDAN-3, half could not initiate operation. Out of 44 projects in development, 31 projects had reportedly not received any funds for ports.”

On PM Modi’s claims that one finds it difficult to follow their faith in Bengal, Derek wrote: “Durga Puja celebrated over ten days, internationally renowned and acknowledged by the United Nations.

Saraswati and other Pujas are held across the state including 2000 schools. Eid is celebrated, Kolkata Christmas festival.”

PM Modi also alleged that corrupt parties like TMC are rare. To this, TMC rebutted: “BJP has the world’s largest washing machine.

Praful Patel, Suvendu Adhikari, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Narayan Rane, Ajit Powar, Ashok Chavan, Arjun Singh. 9 out of 10 opposition members who joined BJP got reprieve. Selective targeting of Opposition parties by ED-CBI. 95% cases against Opposition leaders. 0.4% conviction rate.”

Replying to the claim that no one can stop the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Trinamool leader wrote: “The rules were notified after 5 years, an election gimmick. Hundreds of Bengali Hindus have committed suicide in the last 6 years due to citizenship related harassment.

This law will affect ALL communities. Out of 40 lakh people whose citizenship is under threat, 28 lakh are Bengali Hindus, 10 lakh are Bengali Muslims, and 2 lakh are Hindus from states other than Bengal and Assam.”