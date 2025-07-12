TMC refutes BJP’s claim that 335 of 444 migrant workers had fake documents

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Samirul Islam on Friday strongly objected to Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari’s remark labelling Bengali-speaking migrant workers from Bengal as ‘Rohingyas’. Calling it a communal slur, Islam accused the BJP of targeting poor migrant workers for political gain. He cited the case of Sujan Sarkar, a Bengali Hindu worker allegedly assaulted in Odisha, to counter claims that the issue was religious in nature.

Islam also refuted BJP leader Amit Malviya’s claim that 335 out of 444 detained migrant workers had fake documents, questioning why the Odisha government released most of them after a Calcutta High Court order if the allegation were true.