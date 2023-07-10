TMC rebuffs BJP’s demand of repoll in 6000 booths

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress has taken a strong objection to BJP’s demand that instead of ordering repolling in just 696 booths, the State Election Commission (SEC) should have ordered repolling in about 6000 booths where CCTV cameras were allegedly not installed or were non-functional while there were clear pieces of evidence of false voting captured in the cameras.



On the evening of the polling day, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, accompanied by other BJP leaders met the State Election Commissioner and submitted to him a memorandum of demands.

In the letter, it was demanded that repolling be conducted in booths where CCTV/video footage show false voting. Secondly, where CCTV footage shows polling officer’s involvement in the rigging of votes and disciplinary action be initiated against such officers. Thirdly, in booths where BJP candidates/agents were forcibly removed before the end of polls.

Adhikari tweeted alleging that out of the 61,000 plus booths in the 44,000 booth compartments, the majority of them were captured by the TMC goons. He said that the demand was completely in line with the order passed by the Calcutta High Court which had outlined the mandatory CCTV monitoring of the booths and preservation of data.

Responding to this demand, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that barring a few booths the elections took place peacefully but the BJP has been hell-bent on deceiving the public into believing their “bogus story”.

Kunal tweeted: “Irregularities were reported in a minuscule number of booths. Even there the Central Forces, which @BJP4Bengal had implored for, watched in silence as TMC workers accounted for majority of the casualties. And who'll take accountability for horrific incidents of violence inflicted by BJP workers? Even post elections, yesterday, they brutally attacked TMC's Tamluk Town President Chanchal Khanra.”

“The truth is that barring a few booths, everywhere else, the elections transpired extremely peacefully. But the BJP has been hell bent on deceiving the public into believing their bogus story. This demand of re-polling on 6,000 booths in an attempt in the same direction. They know that the people of Bengal have rejected them. Every newly concocted story is an attempt to assuage the humiliation,” the tweet further read.