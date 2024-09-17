TMC questions protesting docs intentions, alleges political motive

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday raised questions over the intentions of a section of protesters, pointing out the 4-hour delay in responding to a scheduled 5 pm meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



Despite two e-mails from the Chief Secretary, the protesters were late in reaching the CM’s residence at Kalighat from Swasthya Bhawan at the scheduled time.

“Despite Smt. @MamataOfficial’s reassurances last Saturday, they wasted time. Today, a letter sent at 11:48 AM for a 5 PM meeting got a response after 4 hours. Will they obstruct dialogue again? All eyes are on you,” Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh posted on X. Ghosh also alleged that it could be politically motivated. “Anyone with a rational mind can sniff out the political game. Despite Smt. @MamataOfficial’s reassurances last Saturday, they wasted time. Today, a letter sent at 11:48 AM for a 5 PM meeting got a response after 4 hours. Will they obstruct dialogue again? All eyes are on you,” Ghosh said.

A junior doctors’ delegation, however, visited CM’s residence at Kalighat later in the evening. Trinamool Congress leaders also raised questions over the opaque discussions that transpired in the GB meeting of doctors causing the intentional delay. “The Chief Secretary’s letter, sent at 11:48 AM, asked doctors to arrive at Kalighat by 4:45 PM. However, till 5pm, the doctors remained outside Swasthya Bhawan,” reads a press statement issued by Trinamool.

“The protesting junior doctors are playing games while Smt. @MamataOfficial remains patient and open to dialogue. 4 hours to respond to a meeting invite is INEXCUSABLE. Their actions reveal their true lack of commitment to resolving this crisis,” State Minister Birbaha Hansda wrote on X.

Senior party leader and minister Bratya Basu said: “Smt. @MamataOfficial has repeatedly extended the olive branch to the protesting doctors, but their delay tactics are exposing their true intent. 4 hours since the letter was sent, and still NO RESPONSE. If they’re truly eager to resolve the deadlock, why this foot-dragging?”

“Smt. @MamataOfficial continues to support the protesting doctors in their demands and ONCE AGAIN tries to have a civil, transparent, and open discussion with them. After taking 4 hours to decide to meet the Chief Minister, we are hopeful that they will not step back this time,” senior party leader Dr Shashi Panja said.