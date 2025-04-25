TMC questions PM Modi’s silence on Pahalgam ‘security lapse’

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Thursday, ramped up its offensive against the BJP, sharply criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address in Bihar. The party alleged that while the Prime Minister spoke for 28 minutes, he dedicated only six minutes to the Pahalgam terror attack which claimed the lives of three tourists from Bengal. Accusing him of politicising the tragedy, the TMC also questioned his silence on the role of the Union Home Ministry in the ‘security lapse’.

Simultaneously, the party targeted Leader of Opposition in the Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, over a controversial video clip, where TMC claimed Adhikari was heard chanting “Hindustan Murdabad” slogan and accused him of promoting divisive rhetoric. Over the PM’s speech in Bihar, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, alleged: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi did politics over dead bodies today. He spoke nothing about compensation packages. He didn’t take any accountability for the incompetence of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. He did an election meeting today. He spoke for 28 minutes but gave only 6 minutes to Pahalgam, that too towards the end. As if the lives of the deceased didn’t matter.”

Ghosh further claimed that the PM was seen sharing jokes with Nitish Kumar (Bihar CM).

“He should’ve show-caused Amit Shah and demanded accountability as to how such a lapse happened. During the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Modi had demanded answers from the-then Central government as to how terrorists from across the border came to the country when borders were managed by the Central government. As PM, he should have answered questions he raised that day,” said Kunal. Meanwhile, posting a video on its social media account, Trinamool Congress on Thursday accused the Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari of strengthening divisive narratives.

The TMC posted a video which purportedly showed the BJP leader Adhikari chanting “Hindustan Murdabad” slogan in front of the Assembly while burning a Pakistan flag and raising anti-Pakistan slogans following the Pahalgam terror attack which killed 26 persons and left many injured. Millennium Post has not verified the authenticity of the video clip.

Below the video, Trinamool wrote: “Freudian slip by LoP @ SuvenduWB! This is precisely what @BJP4India believes in, and now they’re saying it out loud. Deleting the Facebook Live doesn’t help your case.”

Kunal Ghosh also reacted, accusing Adhikari of fuelling communal tensions and strengthening divisive narratives. Ghosh argued that the slogan contradicted the BJP’s national ethos and highlighted concerns about a “silent demographic invasion” in Bengal.

The controversy also drew criticism from within the BJP, with the party’s Minority Morcha president Jamal Siddique reportedly urging Adhikari to reconsider his stance, citing potential damage to the party’s inclusive image.