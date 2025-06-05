MillenniumPost
TMC questions lack of med aid after passenger dies on Vande Bharat Express

BY MPost5 Jun 2025 11:51 PM IST

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday raised concerns over the death of a Kolkata resident who reportedly passed away aboard the Vande Bharat Express without receiving any medical assistance.

The Bengal ruling party questioned the BJP-led Central government over how a 57-year-old passenger could die on such a “high-profile” train without timely medical intervention. It also criticised the Railway minister for running numerous advertisements about the train, but in reality, the Railways failed to provide basic facilities. Taking a dig at Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who is known for his digital presence and on-ground absence, AITC wrote: “ADVERTISEMENT: Vande Bharat – India’s “state-of-the-art” train. REALITY: No basic medical facilities on board. A 57-year-old man died after falling ill on the Howrah–Puri Vande Bharat Express. No help.

No doctor. This is the price of your negligence, @narendramodi & @AshwiniVaishnaw. How many more lives must be lost before you take accountability?” Trinamool also termed the incident as a price of negligence by the Railway minister and Prime Minister. “A 57-year-old man died after falling ill on the Howrah–Puri Vande Bharat Express. No help. No doctor. This is the price of your negligence, @narendramodi & @AshwiniVaishnaw . How many more lives must be lost before you take accountability?” asked Trinamool.

