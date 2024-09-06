TMC questions if parents ‘bribery’ claim was in statement given to CBI

Kolkata: In the wake of allegations by the parents of the victim that police tried to bribe them to maintain silence on the rape and murder of their daughter who was a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh questioned whether the allegation was in their statement given to the CBI.



Ghosh wrote on X: “Money? This is a serious allegation. Money or no money, two contrasting videos have surfaced. Curious whether the allegation was in the statement given to CBI or not.

If not, why was such a vital part not told to the CBI? And if it was, why has the CBI not questioned the concerned

officer so far?”

The development comes after the parents of the PGT doctor joined the ‘Reclaim the Night’ movement, on Wednesday night, where they claimed they were compelled to cremate the body of their daughter in a hurry and were informed that the cremation charges were waived.

Claiming that he wanted to retain his daughter’s body but had to succumb to the pressure as about 400 police personnel had surrounded the house, the father alleged that the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of North Division of Kolkata Police offered them money at their house after they returned from the hospital.

Meanwhile, a video footage was shown by the TMC leader Shashi Panja where the parents were purportedly heard saying no such incident had taken place and they only needed justice.