TMC questions Humayun’s credibility over mosque comments

Kolkata: At a time when suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir triggers controversies one after another, the TMC on Thursday raised his credibility asking question how a person who had contested on BJP’s ticket in 2019 can speak about setting up of Babri Masjid-like mosque.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Thursday said: “Bengal is mini-India where people from all regions coexist. Everyone has his/her own religion but the celebrations are meant for all. BJP from Delhi were trying to orchestrate a conflict between religions in Bengal. An invisible thread is being operated by the BJP. Political marketing has been going on over the announcement of the setting up of mosques or temples.”

Ghosh also asserted that the people of Bengal will however cast their votes in favour of Trinamool Congress-led government as it is carrying out developments across the state. “A man who had joined BJP and contested elections on its ticket was talking about the setting up of a mosque,” Ghosh added. Meanwhile, Kabir was caught in controversy after two “foreign imams” who were spotted at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Babri Masjid-like mosque in Beldanga under the initiative of Kabir, were “identified” as Bengal residents. Even the eight bouncers from Hyderabad who had been engaged, as it was claimed, for the security of Kabir were later found to be from Kolkata itself. After it came to light, Kabir reportedly released them.

Suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Kabir on Tuesday claimed he would emerge as a “kingmaker” in the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections, asserting that no government could be formed without the support of his proposed new political outfit. Kabir predicted that neither the ruling TMC nor the BJP would secure a simple majority on their own. He also indicated that the formal announcement of his new party would be made on December 22.

Trinamool, however, mocked his claim and said he is “daydreaming.” “Humayun Kabir is daydreaming. First, he should try to save his security deposit before talking about making governments. Such baseless claims only expose his political desperation,” Trinamool Congress leader Arup Chakraborty stated.