TMC questions Guv’s allegiance after video shows him wearing scarf with BJP’s lotus symbol

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) questioned whether Governor C V Ananda Bose serves the Constitution or the BJP after a video of him wearing a scarf with a BJP’s lotus-like symbol surfaced on the Internet.



Former journalist and current Rajya Sabha MP of Trinamool Congress, Sagarika Ghose shared the video of Governor Bose attending an event, wearing a lotus-like symbol scarf on Tuesday. The function was said to be held in January. Sharing the video on X, she wrote, “First a Calcutta HC judge admits that he’s an @RSSorg member and after retirement will go back to the Sangh Parivar, now visuals emerge of Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose attending a function (held in January) wearing what seems to resemble the @BJP4India party symbol.

Constitutional norms, anyone?” Saket Gokhale too has raised the issue of the West Bengal Governor opting to wear a BJP scarf through an X post. He wrote: “Governor of West Bengal shockingly wears the BJP symbol at a function.

Does he work for the Constitution or for the BJP? Now you know why Governors act as remote-controlled stooges of Modi & BJP in every Opposition state. BJP karyakartas occupying Constitutional positions.” Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh said: “As the video came to public, the Governor Bose must come clear and mention if he was wearing a scarf with BJP’s symbol on it. If it is the BJP symbol, the Governor must declare when the picture was taken.

If he uses BJP’s symbol he must resign.” Millennium Post has not, however, verified the authenticity of the video.