TMC questions Centre over ‘Mahila Suraksha’ in BJP-ruled states

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has raised concerns over women’s safety, citing official data on missing women in BJP-ruled states and questioning the Centre’s “Mahila Suraksha” narrative under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Where are our daughters?” the party asked, referring to recent statistics from Maharashtra and other states.



The remarks follow a report by The Week, which highlighted that over 93,000 women were reported missing in Maharashtra over the past two years (2024–2025). According to data placed before the state legislature, a significant number of these women have been traced, but over 31,000 remain unaccounted for. The figures also show that more than 23,000 minor girls were reported missing during the same period, with police tracing a majority of them.

The issue extends beyond Maharashtra. In Madhya Pradesh, over 2.74 lakh women and girls were reported missing between 2020 and January 2026, with tens of thousands yet to be traced, according to publicly cited data. The numbers average to over a hundred reported disappearances a day during the period in question.

The TMC also referred to the latest report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for 2023, which shows that Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of crimes against women at 66,381 cases. Maharashtra ranked second with 47,101 cases, while Rajasthan registered 45,450 cases, placing these states among the highest in terms of total reported offences.

While crime data reflects registered cases and does not account for population size or conviction rates, the TMC maintained that the scale of the numbers warrants serious attention and institutional response. Reiterating its demand for accountability, the party again asked, “Where are our daughters, Modi ji?”