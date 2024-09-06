TMC questions CBI silence; rebukes BJP for politicising ‘despicable crime’

Kolkata: Amid a wave of protests demanding justice in the RG Kar rape and murder case of the state-run hospital’s junior doctor, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) intensified its criticism of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is leading the probe after Calcutta High Court handed over the case to it on August 13.



Moreover, the calls for accountability and truth have grown louder ever since, with TMC escalating its attack on the Central Agency amidst growing public outrage over lack of information about the status of the case.

Accusing the BJP of politicising “a despicable crime”, TMC leaders and state ministers Bratya Basu and Shashi Panja, on Thursday, stating that the Kolkata Police (KP) had arrested the main culprit Sanjoy Roy within 24 hours of the incident, pointed out that since the probe was taken over by the CBI it failed to make any more arrests or “brief” KP about the developments of the probe.

“Why has the CBI gone silent?” asked the ruling party in Bengal.

Bratya Basu said: “We demand that the CBI brief everyone on the progress made in the RG Kar rape-murder case in the last 23 days through a press conference without any further delay.”

Basu also said that 23 days have passed since the CBI took the investigation but none has been arrested by the CBI in the rape and murder case.

“The condemnable and shameful incident took place on August 9. The Calcutta High Court handed over the case to the CBI on August 13. Since then, 23 days have passed but there have been no arrests in the rape and murder case. Nearly 550+ hours have passed but the CBI has neither answered any questions on the matter nor briefed on the progress of the case.

The CBI is maintaining eternal silence,” Basu told reporters during a press conference.

He also added: “When Kolkata Police was handling the case, there were regular press conferences and updates. Does anybody know about the CBI’s progress in the rape case? The CBI has made arrests in a corruption case, which they can. But a matter that had started against the rape and murder has now shifted to corruption. This is because they have nothing new to present apart from what was handed over to them by the Kolkata Police.

Referring to allegations of evidence tampering by Kolkata police, Basu said: “Both BJP and CBI have made claims of evidence tampering. What evidence has been tampered with? Why haven’t they shared details of this with anyone? Why has the CBI not been able to find out the culprits who tampered with the crime scene and bring them to book? Why hasn’t the CBI given even the bare minimum details on what was tampered with and how?”

Showing solidarity with the junior doctors’ protest, Basu said: “We sympathise with the agitation by the doctors. The media is claiming that the protests violate the Supreme Court directive and are causing suffering for the poor. However, the protests must be looked at with sympathy. Even the Chief Minister has said that a time will come when the doctors will think about the situation and withdraw their strike.”

Trinamool national spokesperson Shashi Panja accused the BJP of indulging in political vulturism. She said: “On September 3, a historic Bill was passed by the Assembly to ensure speedy justice and the strictest punishment against rapists. The BJP too participated in the discussion after the tabling of the Bill and supported it. A BJP MLA claimed in the House that they will not spare CBI if the central agency doesn’t ensure speedy justice. Even though there is no question of playing politics in such a brutal case, they were the first ones to jump into the politicisation.”

“Now, our question is that when the BJP called for Nabanna Abhiyan and Bengal Bandh, why didn’t they call for a CGO Complex Abhiyan as well? If they do not dare to call for CGO Abhiyan, why aren’t they at least submitting a memorandum or a letter? The lack of any action on the BJP’s part against the CBI shows that the BJP’s goal is not justice but politics,” Panja added.

The TMC leader, during a press conference, showed a video where the victim doctor’s parents stated that no police officer offered them money. Incidentally, a video went viral on Wednesday where it is being claimed a police official offered money to the parents in the aftermath of the incident.

“We cannot imagine the pain of the grieving parents. The incident is extremely unfortunate, and saddening, and we have all been demanding justice for the victim. But there shouldn’t be politics here. We want to humbly appeal that there should be no political pressure on the parents to do anything. This is not a place for vulture politics – the way we have seen in the past,” Panja added.

During a separate press conference on the day,

referring to one of the artistes who returned state awards, Basu said: “Anyone can refuse. However, a BJP delegation visited his house yesterday and thanked him for returning the award. I will also thank him. I will also say he was once a candidate of the Left Front in an election. On behalf of Natya Akademi. Despite being a Left candidate, the Trinamool government did not discriminate against him. His worth was judged by his artistic achievements and not by his political identity”.

Basu added he hopes that these artistes will also return awards, if any, given by the Centre if ever such a heinous crime happens at the Central level.

Incidentally, theatre personality Chandan Sen had recently announced that he would return the ‘Dinabandhu Mitra Award’ that was given to him by the state government. Some other theatre personalities also returned state’s awards recently.