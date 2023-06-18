TMC questions BJP’s silence over youth’s death

Cooch Behar: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has raised concerns about the silence of BJP leadership, BJP MLAs and Union minister of State for Home Affairs regarding the incidents of Rajbanshi youths losing their lives in BSF firing.



In a press conference held on Sunday, TMC demanded punishment for the responsible BSF personnel and sought clarification from BJP ministers and MLAs on this issue.

On Friday, an Indian youth named Gautam Barman (28) was killed in BSF firing in Phulkadabri area of Mekhliganj of the Cooch Behar district.

The family alleged that Gautam was arrested and shot by the BSF when he went out to use the toilet near his house on Thursday night. Later that night, his body was allegedly dragged about 2 km away from the house and dumped at the India-Bangladesh border. Another youth named Prem Kumar Barman was killed in BSF firing in the Dinhata Gitaldah area in December last year.

During the press conference, MLA Paresh Chandra Adhikari of the Mekhliganj Constituency questioned the silence of BJP ministers and MLAs, stating that they promptly raise complaints with the Central government on minor incidents. He emphasised the need for their response to the deaths of Rajbanshi youths in BSF firing. Adhikari remarked: “We haven’t seen any comments from Union minister of State for Home Affairs Nishit Pramanik regarding this incident. What responsibility does he have towards the people?”

He further added: “BSF is torturing and killing local youths one after another. Why aren’t they urging the Home Minister to take action in this matter? With such incidents happening repeatedly, the people living near the border are extremely scared of the BSF.”

Meanwhile, TMC has launched various protest movements across the district against these “firing deaths”.