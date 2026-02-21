TMC questions BJP’s silence on 2.74L missing women in Madhya Pradesh

Kolkata: “Forget the Epstein Files. India’s real scandal is the Madhya Pradesh Files,” the Trinamool Congress (TMC) wrote on social media after data on missing women in Madhya Pradesh surfaced in the Assembly.



The figures were tabled following a query by Congress MLA Vikrant Bhuria. In a written reply, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reportedly stated that between 2020 and January 28, 2026, as many as 2,74,311 women and girls were reported missing in the state.

On average, this translates to nearly 130 disappearances a day over six consecutive years. While officials have said that 2,35,977 cases have been traced, a significant 68,334 women and girls remain untraced.

A year-wise comparison indicates an upward trend. The state recorded around 30,000 cases in 2020, 39,000 in 2021, and 40,000 in 2023. Although 2025 saw about 31,000 registered cases, the first few weeks of 2026 alone have reportedly recorded over 1,000 missing women.

Reacting sharply, the TMC questioned the BJP’s response, asking why there had been no “fact-finding blitzes” or intervention from the National Commission for Women. “Where’s BJP’s moral outrage? Why no uproar? What explains this abyss if not a party rotten to its core?” the party stated.

The development comes amid similar concerns raised in Delhi. According to Delhi Police data, 807 people were reported missing between January 1 and January 15, 2026, of whom 509 were women and girls- accounting for nearly two-thirds of the cases.

Meanwhile, Kolkata has been ranked India’s safest city for the fourth consecutive year in the 2023 National Crime Records Bureau report, registering the lowest cognisable crime rate among 19 major metros. The ruling TMC hailed the achievement as a “testament to the visionary leadership” of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, crediting her focus on peace and safety for the consistent performance.