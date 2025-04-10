TMC questions BJP’s silence after gangrape in PM’s Constituency

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), criticising its failure to curb crimes against women in states governed by the party. Citing a recent gangrape incident in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, the ruling party in Bengal questioned why the “double engine” government in the state was unable to prevent such heinous acts. Notably, the incident took place in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s own Parliamentary Constituency.

Trinamool Congress also questioned the PM’s idea of “Nari Shakti” when a woman was brutally tortured. In a post on X, Trinamool Congress stated: “Words fall short in capturing the sheer brutality that women are subjected to daily in Double Engine states. And now, these horrors unfold in none other than PM @narendramodi’s own constituency. Is this the “Nari Shakti” he thumps his 56-inch chest about?”

Trinamool Congress further stated: “The self-proclaimed guardians of morality at @BJP4India have gone conveniently blind and deaf. @NCWIndia has slithered into silence. No outrage. No remorse. No accountability.”

In Varanasi, a shocking case of gangrape has emerged, involving a 19-year-old woman allegedly assaulted by 23 individuals over six days. Police have arrested nine suspects and are actively searching for the remaining accused. The victim’s family filed a complaint on April 6 detailing the horrific ordeal.

According to media reports, the woman had gone out with some youths on March 29. On April 4, her family filed a complaint when she did not return home. When the police rescued her, she did not mention about the rape, police had earlier said. However, the survivor’s family on April 6 lodged a complaint alleging that she had been gangraped. A case was registered against 12 named and 11 unnamed persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the police said.