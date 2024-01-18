TMC publishes names of new block prez in several dists

: At a time when the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is going to further strengthen its organisation in the districts ahead of Lok Sabha polls, the ruling party on Wednesday announced the names of its new block presidents in several districts.

It published the list of 20 block presidents in Berhampore organisational district, 14 new block presidents in Bankura, 9 block presidents in Bishnupur, 8 in Howrah rural and 4 in Howrah urban organisational districts, 10 in Hooghly-Srerampore, 10 in Ghatal, 21 in Birbhum, 8 in Arambag, 6 in Alipurduar, 9 in South Dinajpur.

In another significant development, the ruling party in Bengal has changed its cover pictures on social media platforms like Facebook and X featuring the photograph of national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee alongside the party supremo Mamata Banerjee. It comes amid the debate in the TMC over the old guard and the new generation. With an eye on Lok Sabha polls the ruling party has already started district-wise meetings.

Party supremo and the national general secretary both will take up rigorous campaigns. Mamata Banerjee will spearhead the campaign while Abhishek will fight the battle along with Mamata. On the cover picture, Mamata’s photograph is there on the front while Abhishek’s photo is on her back.

Abhishek recently cleared the air that “there were no differences between the old guard and the young leaders in the party”. Abhishek clarified that the party was united under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee.

Abhishek while addressing a party workers meeting in the Diamond Harbour constituency recently, said: “In the last few days, there have been reports of differences between the old and new members of the party. But I want to clarify that the party remains united under the leadership of our supremo Mamata Banerjee.”