TMC protests over ‘assault on kids by BJP leader’

Siliguri: A massive protest rally was organized on Monday by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Naxalbari Block II, protesting against an alleged incident on July 2, where nine children were reportedly locked in a room and beaten by Nand Lal Routh, Block president of the BJP-affiliated Naxalbari Shramik Union, over the death of a bird. The accused BJP leaders raised allegations against the children, claiming they killed the bird and allegedly tortured them. One child sustained serious injuries and remains hospitalized.

Sanjay Tibrewal, Chairman of TMC Darjeeling District (Plains), led the protest which started from Naxalbari Community Hall to Naxalbari Bazar. He accused the BJP of holding an anti-tribal mindset, citing similar incidents in states like Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Tibrewal said: “TMC will continue to protest if such acts recur. We demand strict action against those responsible. This incident has exposed the BJP’s true face.”

The rally saw participation from several key TMC leaders, including Arun Ghosh, Shankar Malakar, Papiya Ghosh and others.

Meanwhile, Naxalbari police have already arrested the accused Nand Lal Routh on Saturday night. He is currently in judicial custody.