TMC protests outside Parl, says Bengal ‘won’t tolerate humiliation’

Kolkata: Asserting that they would continue to fight for Bengal’s dignity and the rights of the people, Trinamool Congress MPs on Thursday staged a protest outside Parliament, saying that Bengal will never tolerate humiliation.

The ruling party in Bengal also took to social media to protest the humiliation of Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states. “Bengal has always been a land of reform, a land of legacy, and a beacon of progress. Yet today, this very state faces daily humiliation in states ruled by Bangla-Birodhi @BJP4India. We have never bowed down to such attacks, and we never will. To defend Bengal’s dignity and the rights of our people, our MPs staged a strong protest outside Parliament today. Joy Bangla!” Trinamool Congress wrote on X.

It further stated: “Bengal will never tolerate humiliation! Under the leadership of Hon’ble Chairperson @mamataofficial, our struggle against @BJP4India’s politics of linguistic terror resounds from the streets to the Parliament. Against a party that loots democracy and tramples the Constitution, our Members of Parliament stand tall with pride and defiance. Joy Bangla!”

Incidentally, four Calcutta University students were attacked in Sealdah on Wednesday night after a clash with traders who allegedly called them Bangladeshi for speaking Bengali. Police later arrested some of the accused traders in relation to the case.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP raised a question in the Parliament if Rabindranath Tagore’s poem was excluded from class XII text books in Uttar Pradesh, but the Centre dodged the question, claimed Banerjee.

He said that he was told it was a matter of Uttar Pradesh and the government there would be able to answer it. “BJP fears Rabindranath Tagore. I am giving the answer, the poem ‘Home Coming’ by Tagore was excluded from the class XII test book. I challenge the double engine government of BJP to admit the truth,” Banerjee added.

“Kobiguru Rabindranath Tagore embodied the very essence of free thought, truth, humanism, and the fearless pursuit of knowledge. That explains why @BJP4India’s sees him with disdain. Gurudev stands as a threat to their REGRESSIVE, PAROCHIAL, BIGOTED worldview. A regime that survives on lies, thrives on hate, and feeds off blind obedience cannot tolerate Tagore’s message of liberty and justice,” Banerjee said adding “Eliminating Tagore from textbooks is an attempt to erase Bengal’s intellectual spine, to keep our children away from the power of questioning. They do not want a generation that can think, for that would mean every step of their authoritarian politics will be challenged, resisted, and defeated.”