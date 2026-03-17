TMC protests at tea gardens over workers’ demands

Alipurduar: Amid the prevailing election atmosphere, the Trinamool Congress has launched a two-day protest programme from Monday, raising several demands concerning tea garden workers. The agitation is being organised across 139 tea gardens in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts under the banner of the party-recognised Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union (TCBSU).



TCBSU State President Birendra Bara Oraon said the agitation programme was aimed at resolving long-standing problems faced by tea garden workers. “The management of the respective tea gardens has already been informed about the workers’ demands. If these demands are not fulfilled, we will be compelled to launch a larger movement in the coming days,” he said.

According to the union, a charter of demands comprising 10 to 18 points has been submitted in several gardens, including payment of pending Provident Fund (PF) and gratuity, improvement of labour quarters, supply of firewood and essential items, filling vacant posts and granting due promotions to workers.

As part of the programme, meetings are being held in the tea gardens on March 16 and 17. According to the union, meetings have been scheduled from 7:30 am to 9:00 am in 61 tea gardens in Alipurduar district and 78 tea gardens in Jalpaiguri district.

On Monday, such meetings were organised in several tea gardens across both districts, witnessing significant participation from workers. Rajyasabha MP Prakash Chick Baraik and Members of the union’s central committee were present in each garden and discussed various issues concerning tea garden labourers while highlighting their demands.