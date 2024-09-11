TMC protests alleged rape incident in Cooch Behar dist

COOCH BEHAR: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) staged a protest in front of the residence of a BJP worker in Cooch Behar district accusing him of raping a 13-year-old girl. The BJP has refuted these allegations.

According to the police, a local youth has been accused of sexually assaulting the minor. Following a complaint lodged by the girl’s family, the police arrested the suspect on Friday. He was presented before the Cooch Behar POCSO Court on Saturday, which ordered a four-day police custody for the accused. On Tuesday, Cooch Behar District TMC President Abhijit De Bhowmik led a demonstration in front of the accused’s house demanding justice for the victim.

De Bhowmik criticised the BJP for allegedly ignoring the case, stating: “While BJP leader Shubhendu Adhikari protests elsewhere, there has been no movement from them on this grave incident in Changrabandha. The accused is a BJP worker, and their flag is even displayed at his residence. We want the public to see the true character of the BJP through this incident.”

Taking to their official handle on ‘X,’ the TMC posted: “Our leaders & party workers from Mekhliganj, Cooch Behar, came together to demand justice for a 13-year-old minor girl who was raped by a local @BJP4Bengal karyakarta. @SuvenduWB and his VULTURES flocked to Mathabhanga to cash in on public sentiment. But we will not allow BJP to get away with raping girls in Mekhliganj by running cover-up campaigns elsewhere. They’re wolves in sheep’s clothing, ready to prey on the vulnerable while pretending to be saviours.”

BJP Jalpaiguri District Secretary Dadhiram Ray dismissed the TMC protest as a publicity stunt. Rai countered: “The parents of the victim are BJP supporters and also attended Shubhendu Adhikari’s meeting. The accused is actually a Trinamool worker, and his father is also involved with the TMC.”