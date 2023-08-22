TMC protests against Rlys for eviction of small traders from Malda Town Station premises

Malda: Malda Trinamool Congress (TMC) staged a protest against the decision of the Malda Railways administration to evict almost 150 traders from the premises of Malda Town Station for beautification work under the ‘Amrit Bharat’ project. A memorandum in this regard was also served by the Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC) to the Divisional Railway Manager.



On Monday afternoon, under an initiative of INTTUC, a protest march took place at Jhaljhalia area under the English Bazar Police Station. Later, they started protesting at Malda DRM’s office.

Protesting against the ‘inhuman’ decision, Trinamool Congress demanded that no small trader should be evicted from the area adjacent to the Railway Station without proper rehabilitation. Alternative arrangements should be made for them first post which the traders will move on their own. A senior official of Malda Railways said that the Railway department has declared Malda as a model station as part of the ‘Amrit Bharat’ project and work has already started. A large number of hawkers conduct business outside the station and even those who have been doing business for a long time on the railway land have been served a notice to vacate.

Dulal Sarkar, district vice-president of TMC, said: “No one can be evicted without rehabilitation. In protest against this, we have started a movement in front of the office of Divisional Railway Manager in Malda. The Railways is trying to kill the families of street hawkers in Bengal. Rail must first arrange for the rehabilitation of 150 small traders on the premises of Malda Station, and only then the traders will move away.”

Amlan Bhaduri, South Malda BJP general secretary, said: “Railways land is never given for any trade. Commercial ventures take place only through tenders. Trinamool Labour Union is opposing the development of Malda Town Station.” The delegation included Small and Cottage Industries department minister Tajmul Hossain, Malda Zilla Parishad chairperson Lipika Barman Ghosh, district TMC president Abdur Rahim Boxi, vice-chairman of English Bazar Municipality Sumala Agarwala, councillor Gautam Das.