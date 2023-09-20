TMC Pradhan shot dead by miscreants

The TMC Pradhan of Panjipara Gram Panchayat Mohammad Rahi was shot by miscreants near his office under Goalpokhar Police Station area of North Dinajpur district on Wednesday.

He was immediately rescued by the locals and admitted to Kishanganj Mata Gujri Medical College & Lions Hospital.

Later, he was shifted to a nursing home in Siliguri in a critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.

Tension prevailed in the town following the incident with TMC supporters demanding immediate arrest of the culprits. They blocked National Highway 31 and alleged that opposition party-harboured criminals were behind the attack.

Mohammad Rahi was returning home from the Panchayat office in the noon riding his motorcycle when four persons riding two bikes, wearing helmets and black masks opened fire on him. He received three bullet injuries.

Upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot and started search operations to nab the culprits. The police also put up naka checks on the road bordering Bihar.

TMC supporters claimed that the attack was pre-planned.

Suman Saha, TMC supporter said: “The miscreants fired several rounds and the fled on their bikes. Some criminals of Bihar may have connections with this crime. We want police to arrest them immediately.”

The president of North Dinajpur TMC committee Kanaiyalal Agarwal said: “The incident proved that the miscreants attacked him after meticulous planning. The anti-social elements harboured by opponent parties could be behind this.”

The Superintendent of Police of Islampur Police district Jasprit Singh said: “The reason for the attack is not known. We have started an investigation on it and raids are being conducted. The attackers will be caught soon.”

Raja Sing, Upa Pradhan of Panjipara Gram Panchayat, said: “The incident occurred at around 2 pm when he was returning home from Panchayat office. Miscreants shot three rounds. He got injuries on his abdomen, chest and head. They had shot to fatally wound him.”