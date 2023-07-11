TMC poised to win 8 Gram Panchayats in Sitalkuchi

Cooch Behar: Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar turned its back on the BJP in the Panchayat polls, despite the party winning the Assembly polls there. The BJP could not make any headway, even with its best efforts. Trinamool is on the way to victory in 8 Gram Panchayats there.



Sitalkuchi came into the spotlight due to the death of 4 people in firing by paramilitary forces on the day of the Assembly polls on April 10, 2021, at Booth no. 126 of Jorpatki in Sitalkuchi assembly constituency in Cooch Behar.

The state government stood by the bereaved families. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rushed to meet the families and offered them jobs. The people of Sitalkuchi have not forgotten the contribution of the humanitarian Chief Minister. Shitalakuchi Panchayat Samiti has 8 Gram Panchayats. And so, Trinamool is on the way to an absolute victory in all 8 Gram Panchayats.

As of 5 pm on Monday, TMC had won 102 Gram Panchayats in the district, out of a total of 128. The BJP has won 22 Gram Panchayats. The TMC has also won one seat unopposed in the Cooch Behar Zilla Parishad and 20 seats in the Zilla Parishad elections out of 34 seats.

The counting of votes is not over yet, but the TMC is on track to take over the Zilla Parishad. TMC also won 17 Panchayat Samiti seats without contest and over 250 seats during the counting of the election that evening. TMC district president Abhijit De Bhowmick said: “The party’s victory in the Panchayat polls is a sign that the people of Cooch Behar have rejected the BJP’s divisive politics.” He said that the TMC will give a befitting reply to the BJP in the next Lok Sabha elections.”

BJP district president Sukumar Roy said that the party’s performance in the Panchayat elections is satisfactory. He said that the BJP will continue to work hard to win the trust of the people of Cooch Behar.