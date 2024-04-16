‘TMC poised for resounding victory in all Parliamentary seats across North Bengal’

Cooch Behar: “As we observe the mood of the people, it’s evident that Trinamool Congress (TMC) will emerge victorious in Cooch Behar this time. Not only in Cooch Behar, but TMC is also poised for a resounding victory in all Parliamentary seats across North Bengal,” stated Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh during a press



conference at the Cooch Behar district TMC office on Tuesday.

“While BJP leaders are expected to demand funds for MGNREGA work from the Central government for their own people, they have failed to do so. It’s the state government that is ensuring the allocation of funds for the welfare of the people of Bengal,” Ghosh emphasised.

Comparing the actions of the Central and state governments, Kunal Ghosh remarked: “Both governments have implemented increases of Rs 500. The Modi government raised LPG prices by Rs 500, whereas Mamata Banerjee added Rs 500 to the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme. It’s up to the people to decide which government deserves their vote.”

Continuing his critique of the BJP, Ghosh asserted: “A prominent female leader of the BJP has threatened to dismantle the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme within three months if their party comes to power. While some people refrained from voting for Trinamool Congress in 2019, we are confident that our vote percentage will significantly increase this time. Those who didn’t support us in the past will rally behind TMC now. The BJP government’s decisions have led to hikes in petrol and diesel prices, as well as the cost of life-saving medicines and LPG. Trinamool Congress is poised to win the Lok Sabha polls across all parliamentary seats in the northern districts.”

Ghosh concluded by alleging: “The Central government, out of spite for their loss in Bengal, has withheld funds for MGNREGS and Awas Yojana. As a result, many labourers have been deprived of their wages. Those who did not get MGNREGS’s wages are all Trinamool Congress workers? The upcoming elections will witness a 100 per cent increase in Trinamool Congress votes in every booth, as people express their dissatisfaction with the Central government’s actions.”