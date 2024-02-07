TMC points to ‘rising’ atrocities against Dalits in BJP states

Kolkata: With the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claiming that Dalits are not safe in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress pointed out the “increasing incidents” of atrocities against them in BJP-ruled states. Adhikari took to social media and wrote: “Dalits are not safe in West Bengal. Look how Mamata Police is breaking the Law and beating up Members of the Scheduled Caste Community, that too at the behest of TMC Party. Officer in Charge of Bhupatinagar Police Station; Gopal Pathak vandalised the homes of @BJP4Bengal Karyakartas; Anup Debnath & Mangal Debnath. Both belong to the SC Community.”

He further wrote: “They were not present at their homes in Jukhia Village of Bhagawanpur-II Block when Police arrived. Disappointed with their absence, whom the Police wanted to arrest on false charges, made them really angry. The outburst of the Police Personnel is disgusting to say the least. They not just vandalised their home including throwing cooked food to the ground, the Police even beat up the ladies of the house. Police brutality towards SC Community members in WB is an unfortunate reality. I would like to urge Shri Arun Halder; Hon’ble Vice Chairman; National Commission for Scheduled Castes to take cognizance of this offence and file a FIR against the OC of Bhupatinagar Police Station under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.”

Reacting to the same, TMC leader Aroop Biswas wrote on X: “In just 4 years, India witnessed a 25% surge in atrocities against Dalits, from 45,961 cases in 2019 to a staggering 57,428 cases in 2022. The epicentre of this brutality? UP and MP with 15,368 and 7733 cases respectively in 2022 alone. Remember Vinay Kumar in UP’s Sultanpur or Nitin Ahirwar in MP’s Sagar? Their gruesome fates we’re met with silence from you. But when it’s Bengal, you suddenly find your voice. Your selective outrage reveals your twisted morals!”