TMC plans third letter to Droupadi Murmu seeking meeting

Kolkata: After Rashtrapati Bhavan allegedly did not respond to the Trinamool Congress’s second letter seeking an appointment for its MPs to brief the President on the Bengal government’s tribal welfare initiatives, the party is preparing to send a third letter early next week, sources said.



TMC’s first letter seeking an appointment with the President was denied. The party then wrote a second letter stating that a delegation of 15 MPs wished to brief Droupadi Murmu on development initiatives for marginalised communities. As no response was received, the party is preparing to send a third letter.

Amid the Centre–state row over the President’s visit, the delegation will highlight Bengal’s SC/ST/OBC development and social security schemes under Mamata Banerjee.