TMC plans reshuffle in party, focus on districts

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is set for a major organisational overhaul, particularly at the district level, with changes expected among party presidents and convenors.



The party’s leadership, it was learnt, has prepared an action plan and initiated a survey to evaluate local leaders’ performance.

Municipality chairmen are under scrutiny, with possible changes based on public feedback on their effectiveness in delivering civic services and managing funds.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee are leading the reshuffle efforts, with a focus on strengthening the party before the 2026 Assembly elections.

The party is also monitoring the performance of municipalities in Howrah and Haldia, which will soon face polls.

By-elections in six Assembly constituencies are also expected. The TMC has already taken disciplinary action against several leaders, including the suspension of Malbazar municipality chairman Swapan Saha.

The reshuffle is likely to intensify after Abhishek Banerjee returns from a medical visit to the U.S.