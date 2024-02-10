TMC pits Mamata’s ‘single engine sarkar’ against BJP’s ‘double engine sarkar’

Kolkata: Relying on the promises of the recently passed state Budget, Trinamool Congress (TMC) said that Mamata Banerjee’s “single engine sarkar” has clearly trumped BJP’s “double engine sarkar” with its “pro-people” Budget that also lays out a roadmap for “Atmanirbhar Bangla” (self-sufficient Bengal).



Addressing the press conference, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said: “A series of programmes will be held across the state to thank the state government for its visionary Budget catering to all sections of society. This is one of the most progressive Budgets in the history of Bengal. BJP has become more directionless as they had worked towards depriving Bengal of its rightful due whereas the state government outdid itself with a pro-people Budget.” The state Finance minister and TMC leader, Chandrima Bhattacharya said: “While those speaking of Atmanirbhar Bharat are busy with 2047, the Bengal government has given the roadmap for Atmanirbhar Bangla of today. Amid sky-high inflation, Mamata Banerjee has ensured that people have money in their hands. Those who speak of double-engine should see how Bengal’s single-engine government has shown the path towards self-sufficiency. This has set an example for the entire country.”

She also spoke about the state’s alternative to provide housing to the poor who have been deprived of houses under the Awas Yojana scheme due to BJP’s “political vendetta”.

“We have kept a provision in the Budget for such people. The Centre had sent 156 teams and termed these beneficiaries as genuine but even then, they were deprived of funds for their houses.

We will wait for the Centre to release funds within a month. If they don’t, we will start releasing funds for the houses of these 11.36 lakh people,” Bhattacharya said.

Bhattacharya, who is also the president of the party’s women wing, announced an outreach programme to welcome developments in the Budget across the state and apprise more people about the welfare schemes. “The events will happen across blocks, towns and districts where over 5,000 women will express their gratitude to the Chief Minister for her pro-people vision. Tomorrow, there will be a rally from Kolkata’s Golpark to Hazra More at 3 pm,” she said.