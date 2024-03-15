TMC performs ‘Mahamrityunjay Yagya’ for CM’s ‘speedy recovery’

Siliguri: The Trinamool Congress leaders and workers have performed ‘Mahamrityunjay Yagya’ and offered prayer for speedy recovery of Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee.

The Dabgram-Fulbari Block Trinamool Congress and Darjeeling District Trinamool Chhatra Parishad performed the yagya at Ambikanagar and offered prayer at Shiv Mandir on Kachari Road in Siliguri on Thursday night soon after getting the news about the injury of CM. Gautam Goswami the Block President of Dabgram-Fulbari block said: “We were worried after getting the news. We offered yagya by praying for her speedy recovery. We hope she will recover from her

injuries soon.”

Meanwhile, Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri, expressed his concern about the incident. “This was a very unfortunate incident. I pray for the speedy recovery of our party supremo. People want didi in Bengal. Her soldiers and people are with her. She will return to the field soon,” said Deb. On Thursday evening, the Chief Minister suffered a severe injury on her forehead. She was rushed to the SSKM Hospital. There, doctors stitched her wound. Later at night, she was taken to her home. Although, her condition is said to be stable now.