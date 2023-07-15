TMC performs ‘Khuti puja’ for July 21

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress performed ‘Khuti puja’ in front of Victoria House on Friday where “Shrodhha Diwas” will be observed on July 21 as announced by party supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday.



Trinamool Congress state president Subrata Bakshi officially launched the setting up of the makeshift structure by breaking a coconut. Other senior BJP leaders like Joy Prakash Majumdar, youth leader Saayoni Ghosh, Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen were also present in the programme.

“We have started the work of setting up a makeshift structure by doing Khuti puja. Party chief Mamata Banerjee will deliver her speech on that day and supporters from all the districts will attend the programme,” Bakshi said.

Incidentally, Bakshi held a meeting with the Deputy Commissioners of Kolkata Police in four zones to discuss various arrangements ought to be taken. Trinamool Congress MLA Tapas Roy held a meeting with his party functionaries in Khudiram Anusilan Kendra.

July 21 carries significance as it is the grand show after the ruling party’s spectacular victory in three-tier Panchayat elections. Arrangements are being made in several places like Central Park in Salt Lake, Kasba stadium, Netaji Indoor Stadium, Khudiram Anusilan Kendra to accommodate the party workers who will be attending the event. Camps will also be set up in various parts of South Kolkata and Burrabazar.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday visited Bidhannagar Mela ground to oversee the ongoing preparations for the historic day. “The profound sacrifice of the brave will never be forgotten!” Trinamool Congress tweeted.

Trinamool Congress supremo and state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her media interaction on Wednesday reminded that she would not do any celebration on July 21 on the Trinamool’s Martyrs’ Day and instead, the party will observe “Shrodhha Diwas” to pay homage to those who were killed due to the atrocities carried out by the CPI(M) and BJP so far.

The ruling party in the state may start its campaign for Lok Sabha elections from the Martyrs’ Day rally. Trinamool Congress has already published posters with the photograph of Banerjee on it that carries a caption “Amar Ekushe Sahid Swarane Dharmatala Cholo”. The poster also carries the name of Banerjee as the main speaker. The hoarding and posters are being sent to all the districts. There are instructions from the party that names of no public representatives or the leader will be reflected on the banners and festoons which will be put on display in various locations across Bengal. The same poster will be put on display throughout the state. Top Trinamool Congress leaders will hold meetings at different levels to chalk out necessary plans to organise the grand event.