TMC pays homage to Netai martyrs

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders on Sunday paid homage to the martyrs of the Netai incident that had claimed the lives of nine persons in 2011 in Jhargram.



TMC held several political meetings in different districts to pay respect to the martyrs of the Netai massacre. A TMC leader said that Bengal has not forgotten what happened in the Lalgarh village in Jhargram in 2011 where nine villagers were shot dead by CPI(M)’s private armed brigade during a protest.

Trinammol’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee too paid his respect to the martyrs during a political programme in his constituency at Diamond Harbour on Sunday. Further, party leaders such as Kalyan Banerjee said that although the CBI started an investigation 13 years ago into this case the dead will not return but they must get justice through the legal system. He said that India’s judicial system must ensure justice is done. The incident took place on January 7, 14 years ago.

He alleged that heavyweight Left leaders were behind the incident.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh paid homage to the martyrs of the Nandigram land agitation movement and said that the CPI(M) should not pretend to feel sorry about the incident and has no right to garland the martyrs.