TMC party office set on fire in Bhangar; ISF blamed

Kolkata: A party office of Trinamool Congress (TMC) was set on fire at Bhangar allegedly by ISF on Friday night. According to sources, some miscreants attacked TMC’s party office at Chakmaricha village under Chalta-beria Gram Panchayat village on Friday night. They ransacked furniture inside the party office and before leaving also set it on fire. The police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. A fire tender was pressed into service to extinguish the fire. The police have already started a manhunt for arresting the miscreants involved in the incident. The local TMC held a protest rally on Saturday demanding arrest of the miscreants whom they claim owe allegiance to the ISF.

Bhangar was on the boil on Monday over protests against Waqf Amendment Act 2025. Police vehicles were torched and some cops were also injured in an attempt to bring situations under control. “There is a conspiracy being hatched for unleashing violence at Bhangar. The miscreants owing allegiance to ISF have been involved. They are trying to create an atmosphere of fear through such violence,” said Shaukat Molla, TMC MLA from Canning East. Bhangar remained tense throughout Saturday and a huge police deployment was made to prevent further flare-up of violence.