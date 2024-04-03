‘TMC part of INDIA bloc but will fight Cong & CPI(M) in Bengal’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Tuesday, clarified that it will remain with the INDIA bloc at the national level to oust the BJP but it will fight against the coalition partners Congress and the CPI(M) in Bengal.

While addressing the press, Kunal Ghosh said that TMC wants to clarify that it will continue to remain part of INDIA alliance at the national level to oust the BJP from the Centre. However, Ghosh clarified that in Bengal it will fight against the INDIA bloc partners Congress and the CPI(M) since these two parties have allegedly colluded with the BJP to divide the Trinamool votes.

Ghosh said that people must not vote for Congress and the CPI(M) since it will only benefit the BJP. “Only TMC is fighting BJP. We urge the people to make TMC win in all 42 seats in Bengal. BJP is one the verge of losing in every state in India. After the election, an Opposition-led central government will be formed in Delhi and it will be secular, democratic and progressive. It will be led by Trinamool Congress.”

Ghosh reiterated that for Bengal, Trinamool means INDIA. “In Bengal, there are no INDIA alliance partners apart from TMC. Ones who are working as BJP agents under the guise of INDIA bloc partners in Bengal must not get a single vote.” Recently, TMC leader Derek O’Brien, while speaking at the INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi, said his party was, is, and will be part of the INDIA alliance. “This is a clear fight; BJP versus democracy. This is a fight against the Modi guarantee which has zero warranty,” he said.

“I want to say that this sort of politics where power is with one person, one office, one party…..it is ruining and demolishing the social structure and federal structure,” Derek said. He added: “This fight is not only for Delhi but it is the country’s struggle against autocracy and Modi ji’s zero guarantee.”