TMC Panchayat Samiti Sabhapati builds drain using own funds

Malda: To relieve over a hundred of families in Talgachhi area under the Harishchandrapur Police Station from waterlogging problem, Rijia Sultana, Panchayat Samiti Sabhapati of Harishchandrapur II and Monirul Alam, her husband and block president of Trinamool Congress (TMC), decided to construct a drain with their own funds.



The demand was being raised by the locals for a long time but the work was delayed due to land availability. Finally, the work was flagged off by the couple for the benefit of the families.

The east and west Talgachhi areas get waterlogged even during moderate rains causing great problems to over a hundred families. Sultana and Monirul, as a show of good gesture to the locals, decided to build a 260-feet-long drain worth almost Rs 2 lakh.

Aizur Rahaman, a local, said: “We have been suffering from this waterlogging problem for almost 5 years. Toilets, tubewells are getting under stagnant water. We demanded a permanent solution which Monirul Alam has endowed us with.”

Monirul Alam said: “The Talgachi of Mashaldaha Gram Panchayat is important in road communications with other areas in the block. The construction of the drain was stopped due to the land problem.

Now the work has started. This is not a government project rather I am to bear the total expenses. The Opposition has not done anything fruitful for the area and are only making false allegations.”