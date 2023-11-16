TMC Panchayat Pradhan murdered in Amdanga

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader who is also a Panchayat Pradhan died on Thursday night after a few miscreants hurled bombs at him.



According to sources, Rupchand Mondal of Amdanga went to Kamdebpur Haat adjacent to National Highway (NH)-34. There a few miscreants hurled bombs at him.

Mondal fell on the ground bleeding profusely. He was initially rushed to a local hospital from where he was referred to a private hospital in Barasat.

When he was taken to the hospital in Barasat, Mondal was declared brought dead.

Police came to know that recently an altercation had reportedly taken place between Mondal and a few persons. Police suspect that the attack of Thursday was an outcome of that altercation.

Police also suspect that it was a pre-planned attack and that the accused persons were keeping an eye on his movement.

After the incident, MLA of Amdanga, Rafiqur Rahman and Barrackpore MP, Arjun Singh went to the hospital before Mondal died. Police have registered a murder case and started searching for the miscreants.