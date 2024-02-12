TMC Panchayat member urges for repair of dilapidated roads

Jalpaiguri: Trinamool Panchayat representative, Sarathi Roy from Booth No. 17/224 in Nagarberu Bari Gram Panchayat, has urged the Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati for the renovation of the Yamuna Bridge and the access road as both are in need of urgent repairs.



“Daily accidents occur due to the deplorable road conditions, prompting urgent repairs sought by local residents. On Monday, I submitted an application, following an earlier report to the BDO. With his personal inspection, we hope for positive results this time.”

Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad president, Krishna Roy Barman, assured of a swift action. The affected area, Booth No. 17/224 in Nagar Berubari Gram Panchayat, has around 1300 voters, mainly farmers. Allegedly, none of the elected representatives in the area has prioritised renovation of the access road or bridge.

Local resident Sukumar Roy lamented: “The 4-kilometre road from Amar Khana Club More to Lal Bazar crossing Yamuna Bridge is in disrepair, affecting over 10,000 daily travelers.

Despite the road being a vital communication lifeline, the previous Panchayats neglected it for 15 years.”