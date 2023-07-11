TMC Panchayat candidate held by NIA

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Panchayat candidate Manoj Ghosh from Bahadurpur was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday in connection with 81,000 detonators discovered in Birbhum during 2022.



On Monday, Ghosh was summoned by the NIA to appear for questioning in connection with the investigation. During a raid conducted by the Bengal Special Task Force (STF) in July 2022, these detonators were seized and the case was later handed over to the NIA.

Ghosh had reportedly received summons from the NIA for questioning on July 2 this year.

He reportedly declined citing his schedule ahead of Panchayat elections.

After another summon by NIA, Ghosh had approached the High Court, which directed him to cooperate with the investigation but allowed him time till the conclusion of the polls.