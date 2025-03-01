TMC over rape of 5-yr-old: MP has become safe haven for rapists

Kolkata: Several Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led “double-engine” government of Madhya Pradesh over the brutal rape of a five-year-old girl in Gwalior.

Pointing to the rising cases of violence against women and children, due to persistently low conviction rates, Trinamool Congress underscored the urgency of the Aparajita Bill. It also slammed the BJP for blocking the Bill’s enactment.

“A five-year-old in Madhya Pradesh is battling for her life after a horrific rape. Doctors at Gwalior’s Kamala Raja Hospital said she needed 28 stitches in her private parts. Under CM @DrMohanYadav51, Madhya Pradesh has become a safe haven for rapists. Thanks to @BJP4India’s complicity, 5,000 cases of rape of minors are pending in MP, yet the accused roam free on bail,” Trinamool Congress said on social media.

It further questioned: “Is this the ‘Nari Suraksha’ that PM Modi & Co. advertise? 22 POCSO cases are registered DAILY with DOUBLE ENGINE Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra topping the charts, but where’s the outrage from the ‘Beti Bachao’ brigade?”

“In Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, a five-year-old was brutally assaulted and raped but the Chief Minister hasn’t said anything substantial on this. Around 5,000 cases involving rape of minors are currently pending in the state. Accused rapists are out on bail. BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are seeing horrifying crimes against women yet there is no action,” Trinamool Congress MP Partha Bhowmick said.

Targeting the BJP’s “Beti Bachao” campaign, Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose called it a “meaningless” and hollow slogan.

“It is these kinds of chilling and horrifying attacks on girls and women in BJP-ruled states that expose the meaningless and hollowness of BJP’s so-called Beti Bachao slogans,” Ghose added.