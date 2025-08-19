TMC, Oppn leaders protest against ‘harassment’ of Bengali migrants, SIR

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs on Monday staged a protest in Parliament complex against the alleged targeting of Bengali-speaking migrants in BJP-ruled states.

TMC’s Parliamentary party leader Abhishek Banerjee, along with TMC MPs and INDIA bloc leaders, also staged a protest in Parliament, calling the SIR, “Silent Invisible Rigging”.

Holding placards, Trinamool Congress MPs raised slogans against the alleged discrimination being faced by Bengali speakers in different states. Trinamool Congress wrote on X: “SIR = Silent Invisible Rigging! In Parliament, our MPs, along with Parliamentary Party Leader Shri @abhishekaitc, staged a resolute protest against the BJP–ECI’s brazen conspiracy to impose this unconstitutional SIR. The united opposition stood shoulder to shoulder against @BJP4India’s shameless assault on democracy.”

“Bengali language is being insulted in BJP-ruled states. Bengalis are being arrested; they say Bengali is not a language. We are protesting against that. We will not tolerate this insult to the Bengali language,” another Trinamool Congress MP said.

The protest was held before the Opposition parties protested on the Bihar voter roll revision issue. Besides, TMC MPs, the representatives from other Opposition parties in Parliament, also staged their protests outside the Parliament.

Trinamool Congress stated that attacks on the migrant workers from Bengal will not be tolerated. Trinamool Congress on X handle stated: “@BJP4India’s relentless attacks on Bengalis and insults to Bengal will never be tolerated. Today, our MPs staged a strong protest outside Parliament — sending a clear message: Bengal will rise, Bengal will resist, Bengal will not bow.”

It further stated: “Outside Parliament today, our MPs, joined by the Opposition, staged a strong protest against @BJP4India’s relentless assault on democracy. With Parliamentary Party Leader Shri @abhishekaitc present, the resounding call of “Vote Chori Band Karo!” echoed through the gathering, as leaders stood shoulder to shoulder to expose the grave threats undermining the very foundation

of our Country.”