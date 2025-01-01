TMC observes foundation day, Mamata reaffirms commitment to Bengal's rights

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday marked its 28th foundation day with events across West Bengal, as TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee emphasized that the party's struggle for the rights of the people of the state is ongoing and will continue in the future.

Reflecting on the party's formation on January 1, 1998, senior TMC leaders emphasized their commitment to the welfare of the country's common people.

"First of all, I extend my heartfelt New Year's greetings to all of you. Along with this, today is also the foundation day of our party. On the occasion of this year's foundation day, I am sharing with you a song written and composed by me. The song has been sung by renowned singer Shri Indraneel Sen. Our struggle for the rights of the people of Bengal is ongoing and will continue in the days ahead. Jai Hind! Jai Bangla! Bande Mataram! Long live Trinamool Congress! Long live Maa-Mati-Manush," Mamata Banerjee said in a Facebook post.

On this occasion, TMC national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee took to Facebook to thank party workers for their dedication and sacrifices.

"TMC is dedicated to the welfare of the people of the country and the state. I salute the hard work and sacrifices of all the TMC workers. They are the backbone of our party. In the new year, let's prepare with new vigour for the future struggles ahead," he wrote.

The day will be marked with cultural programmes, public gatherings, and flag-hoisting ceremonies in towns and villages, reflecting the party's deep connection with the grassroots.

In Kolkata, the party's headquarters buzzed with activity as senior leaders hoisted the TMC flag and paid tributes to the party's martyrs. Youth wings organized rallies, while women supporters participated in cultural programmes showcasing the rich heritage of Bengal.

In districts like North 24 Parganas, Nadia, and Purulia, the celebrations included traditional dance performances, distribution of sweets, and interactive sessions to discuss the party's vision for the future.

Party workers decorated streets with banners, posters, and festoons in TMC's signature green and white colours.

Founded in 1998 as a breakaway from Congress, the TMC rose to power in 2011 after two failed attempts in 2001 and 2006, by defeating the mighty CPI(M)-led Left Front government, fueled by widespread public anger against the communists.

Mamata Banerjee, a pivotal figure in West Bengal politics, has led the party to three consecutive terms in power, including a resounding victory in the 2021 assembly elections, cementing her position as chief minister.

On this occasion, Abhishek Banerjee took to social media to share an optimistic message for the new year.

"As we welcome 2025, let us look ahead with hope and determination," he posted on X.

He said, "Each new year brings an opportunity to start afresh, to chart a path guided by courage, compassion, and purpose. Let this year inspire us to rise above challenges, foster harmony, and work hand in hand towards a brighter future for all. May we find strength in unity, kindness in our hearts, and resilience in the face of every trial. Here's to a year filled with meaningful progress, shared joy, and abundant opportunities. Wishing you all a Happy and Prosperous New Year 2025!".