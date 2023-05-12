TMC nat’l general secy covers 2,000 kms in 17 days, Mamata lauds feat

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday congratulated her party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for covering 2,000 km under the newly introduced mass outreach campaign ‘Jono Sanjog Yatra’ and ‘Trinamool-e-naba-jowar’.



“A proud feat, and more to come! Traversing the state and winning hearts, Jono Sanjog Yatra, led by @abhishekaitc completed 2,000+ Km yesterday. My heartiest congratulations and best wishes to him,” Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

She further stated: “As we celebrate the momentous milestone achieved with people’s blessings and strong support, our determination to empower grassroots democracy strengthens manifold. #TrinamooleNaboJowar is a promise we are making to our people. We assure you, Bengal will attain new heights of success! #2000KMofJonoSanjogYatra”.

Abhishek Banerjee also expressed his gratitude to his party supremo. “Thank you Didi. Your blessings and words of encouragement will

serve as a source of inspiration for me and the entire team. Will dedicate myself completely in disseminating your message to everyone & endeavor to touch the lives of every individual through #TrinamooleNaboJowar,” Abhishek tweeted.

He started the ‘Trinamool-e-Nabo Jowar’ campaign on April 25 from Dinhata in Cooch Behar to strengthen democracy in Bengal and to include participatory form of governance in the Panchayats.

Till Thursday, AITC’s ‘Jono Sanjog Yatra’ has already covered over 2,000 kms across eight districts — from Cooch Behar to Birbhum. The presence of huge number of supporters and party workers at Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad, and Birbhum prove that the people still, wholeheartedly, support the Trinamool Congress, reads a press statement.

For the first time ever, a ruling political party, which is in power for three terms, is conducting a yatra on this scale to connect with the people across 3,343 Gram Panchayats of the state. Up until now, over 1,006 Gram Panchayats have voted in the Adhiveshan.