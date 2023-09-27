TMC mulls to field candidates in Assam for Lok Sabha polls

Trinamool Congress (TMC) is planning to field candidates in Assam in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections for which a meeting was held between the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and TMC’s state president of the northeastern state, Ripun Bora.

The meeting is said to have taken place at the office of Abhishek Banerjee where it was discussed how many seats are to be contested by TMC. As of now, it was learnt that two seats will be contested by the party but the number could go up to five.

Following the decision, the party will now form strategies to strengthen its organisation in Assam and which will be finalised by Abhishek on the instructions of Mamata Banerjee. Both were also invited to Assam by Ripun Bora. The party intends to start holding public meetings there in November, sources said.

TMC had earlier contested in Meghalaya Assembly elections where it secured five seats, an achievement that was lauded by the party since it was a first such effort. In Assam too, which is under the BJP government presently, TMC intends to speak to the people and understand the problems they are facing and what changes they want to see.

In Assam, the party has put in charge Ripun Bora and Sushmita Dev to strengthen the party’s organisation there. It is learnt that Ripun has requested that the Tollygunge residence of the famous music composer Bhupen Hazarika, who hailed from Assam, be also conserved given its heritage value.